Team: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SUGAR LAND, Texas

Team Inc. (TISI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $14.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sugar Land, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 38 cents per share.

The industrial services provider posted revenue of $207.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $237.2 million, or $7.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $852.5 million.

Team shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 17% in the last 12 months.

