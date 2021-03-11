Option Care: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $17.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Bannockburn, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The infusion and home care services company posted revenue of $804.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $8.1 million, or 4 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.03 billion.

Option Care expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.2 billion to $3.25 billion.

Option Care shares have increased 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 51% in the last 12 months.