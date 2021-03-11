Gogo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Gogo Inc. (GOGO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $845,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 19 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The in-flight internet provider posted revenue of $77.6 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $69 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $250 million, or $3.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $269.7 million.

Gogo expects full-year revenue in the range of $300 million to $320 million.

Gogo shares have climbed 30% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than quadrupled in the last 12 months.