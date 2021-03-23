Grains higher, livestock mixed

Grain futures were higher on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May gained 12.25 cents at $6.40 a bushel; May corn was up 3.75 cents at $5.5450 a bushel; May oats rose 11 cents at $3.6350 a bushel; while May soybeans advanced 17 cents at $14.31 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle fell .53 cent at $1.1857 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up .10 cent at $1.3507 a pound; April lean hogs rose 1.10 cents at .9257 a pound.