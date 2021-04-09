Business

Judge awards back pay to ex-lawmakers who rejected raises

The Associated Press

Former state Sens. James Clayborne, left, and Michael Noland.
Former state Sens. James Clayborne, left, and Michael Noland. Photos courtesy of senatorclayborne.com and Wikipedia
CHICAGO

Two former Illinois state lawmakers who argued that a freeze on raises violated the state Constitution can collect back pay, a judge said.

Comptroller Susana Mendoza pledged to appeal the decision and called the former lawmakers “shameless grifters” pursuing a “brazen money grab.”

Michael Noland of Elgin and James Clayborne of Belleville sued, arguing that laws freezing General Assembly salaries from 2009 to 2016 were illegal because lawmakers are barred from changing their pay during a current term.

Lawmakers typically would receive annual inflation raises.

Cook County Judge Allen Price Walker said Noland and Clayborne, both Democrats, didn’t wait too long to sue. The decision Thursday only applies to them, not other lawmakers who were in office, because they filed the lawsuit as individuals, not public officials, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Noland could get about $71,000 while Clayborne is in line for $95,000.

Ironically, Clayborne voted in favor of turning down the raises. Noland only voted against the legislation once, the Tribune reported.

  Comments  

Business

Duke Energy division planning $180M Indiana solar farm

April 10, 2021 8:54 AM

Entertainment

John Naisbitt, author of bestseller ‘Megatrends,’ dies at 92

April 10, 2021 8:18 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service