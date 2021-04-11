Business

Hinds Community College offering free summer classes

The Associated Press

RAYMOND, Miss.

A college in central Mississippi is offering free classes this summer, using federal coronavirus relief money to cover the costs of tuition, fees and books.

Registration opens Monday for new students at Hinds Community College. Classes begin June 1.

The college said in a news release that people can earn up to 12 hours of credit through the free in-person or online courses.

The classes are available to current Hinds students, dual enrolled students, high school graduates, transfers from other colleges and university students who want to take summer courses at Hinds.

Information is available at hindscc.edu/summer.

