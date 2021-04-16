Business

Bank of Commerce: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) on Friday reported net income of $4.9 million in its first quarter.

The Sacramento, California-based bank said it had earnings of 29 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $16.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.6 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

Bank of Commerce shares have climbed 30% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

News

Pennsylvania jobless rate fell in March, as payrolls grew

April 16, 2021 8:52 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service