Bank of Commerce: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) on Friday reported net income of $4.9 million in its first quarter.

The Sacramento, California-based bank said it had earnings of 29 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $16.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.6 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

Bank of Commerce shares have climbed 30% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.