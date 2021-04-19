Coke: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Coca-Cola Co. (KO) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.25 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 55 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The world's largest beverage maker posted revenue of $9.02 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.47 billion.

Coke shares have decreased 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 12% in the last 12 months.