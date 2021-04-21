First Community: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

First Community Corp. (FCCO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $3.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lexington, South Carolina-based company said it had net income of 43 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The holding company for First Community Bank posted revenue of $14.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $13.9 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14 million.

First Community shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 34% in the last 12 months.