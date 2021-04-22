Republic Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Republic Bancorp Inc. (RBCAA) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $20.4 million.

The bank, based in Louisville, Kentucky, said it had earnings of 97 cents per share.

The holding company for Republic Bank & Trust posted revenue of $98.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $96.8 million, topping Street forecasts.

Republic Bancorp shares have increased 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 50% in the last 12 months.