Nucor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Nucor Corp. (NUE) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $942.4 million.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $3.10 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.14 per share.

The steel company posted revenue of $7.02 billion in the period.

Nucor shares have climbed 51% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 11%. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.