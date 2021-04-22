Penns Woods: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (PWOD) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $3.4 million.

The Williamsport, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 47 cents per share.

The holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank posted revenue of $17.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $14.7 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

Penns Woods shares have decreased slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 15% in the last 12 months.