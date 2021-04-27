First Foundation: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $22.4 million.

The bank, based in Irvine, California, said it had earnings of 50 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The wealth manager and commercial bank posted revenue of $71 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $66.1 million, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $64.2 million.

First Foundation shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 95% in the last 12 months.