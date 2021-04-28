Sharps Compliance: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $6.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 40 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The medical waste management company posted revenue of $27.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.6 million.

Sharps Compliance shares have risen 71% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.