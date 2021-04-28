Brinker International: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $33.9 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 78 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The operator of restaurant chains Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy posted revenue of $828.4 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $835.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Brinker International expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.55 to $1.70.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $950 million to $1 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Brinker International shares have risen 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly quadrupled in the last 12 months.