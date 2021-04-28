Rollins: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Rollins Inc. (ROL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $92.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 14 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The operator of Orkin and other pest and termine control services posted revenue of $535.6 million in the period.

Rollins shares have dropped 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 36% in the last 12 months.