West Pharmaceutical: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $151.2 million.

The Exton, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.99 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, were $2.05 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.42 per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $670.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $614.8 million.

West Pharmaceutical expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.95 to $7.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.63 billion to $2.66 billion.

West Pharmaceutical shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 67% in the last 12 months.