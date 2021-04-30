Grains, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were mixed on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May rose 7.25 cents at $7.3375 a bushel; May corn gained 23 cents at $7.1275 a bushel; May oats was off 1.25 cents at $3.9375 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 17.50 cents at $15.39 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was off .95 cent at $1.1825 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle was up .95 cent at $1.3547 a pound; April lean hogs fell .33 cent at 1.0892 a pound.