L3Harris: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $468 million.

On a per-share basis, the Melbourne, Florida-based company said it had profit of $2.25. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.18 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.92 per share.

The technology and communications company posted revenue of $4.57 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.55 billion.

L3Harris expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.70 to $13 per share, with revenue in the range of $18.5 billion to $18.9 billion.

L3Harris shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 7% in the last 12 months.