Emerson Electric: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $561 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 93 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 97 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments posted revenue of $4.43 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.36 billion.

Emerson Electric expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.85 to $3.95 per share.

Emerson Electric shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 11%. The stock has increased 68% in the last 12 months.