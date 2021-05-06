Dentsply: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Dentsply International Inc. (XRAY) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $117 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 72 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The dental products manufacturer posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $929.3 million.

Dentsply expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.75 to $2.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.1 billion to $4.3 billion.

Dentsply shares have climbed 29% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 11%. The stock has risen 66% in the last 12 months.