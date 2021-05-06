TreeHouse: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $1.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The food maker posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.09 billion.

TreeHouse expects full-year earnings to be $3.20 per share, with revenue expected to be $4.6 billion.

TreeHouse shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased nearly 6% in the last 12 months.