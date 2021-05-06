Norwegian Cruise Line: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.37 billion in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had a loss of $4.16. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt and for non-recurring costs, were $2.03 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.06 per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $3.1 million in the period.

Norwegian Cruise Line shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.