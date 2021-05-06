Business

CECO: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

DALLAS

CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $1.2 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The maker of air pollution controls and industrial ventilation systems posted revenue of $71.9 million in the period.

CECO shares have climbed slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 56% in the last 12 months.

