Business

Grains mixed, livestock higher.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May gained 15.50 cents at $7.6050 a bushel; May corn rose 5.50 cents at $7.55 a bushel; July oats lost 10.25 cents at $4.0925 a bushel; while May soybeans was up 4 cents at $16.03 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose 2.08 cents at $1.1625 a pound; May feeder cattle gained 3.35 cents at $1.3325 a pound; April lean hogs was up .42 cent at 1.1157 a pound.

May 07, 2021 9:45 AM
