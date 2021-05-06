Business

Tidewater: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

HOUSTON

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) on Thursday reported a loss of $35.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 87 cents. Losses, adjusted for severance costs, came to 86 cents per share.

The offshore energy services provider posted revenue of $83.5 million in the period.

Tidewater shares have risen 60% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $13.82, nearly tripling in the last 12 months.

