Manitex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Manitex International Inc. (MNTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $772,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bridgeview, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 1 cent per share.

The maker of forklifts, cranes and other lifting vehicles posted revenue of $47.2 million in the period.

Manitex shares have increased 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 92% in the last 12 months.