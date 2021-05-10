Air Products and Chemicals: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $473.1 million.

The Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $2.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.08 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.13 per share.

The seller of gases for industrial, medical and other uses posted revenue of $2.5 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Air Products and Chemicals expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.30 to $2.40. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.32.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.95 to $9.10 per share.

Air Products and Chemicals shares have risen slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 13%. The stock has increased 24% in the last 12 months.