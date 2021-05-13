National Vision: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $43.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 48 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The discount optical retailer and eye care provider posted revenue of $534.2 million in the period.

National Vision expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.07 to $1.12 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.98 billion to $2.03 billion.

National Vision shares have risen nearly 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 91% in the last 12 months.