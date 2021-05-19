Synopsys: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $195.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had net income of $1.24. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.70 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The maker of software used to test and develop chips posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $988.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in August, Synopsys expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.75 to $1.80. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.62.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.02 billion.

Synopsys expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.38 to $6.45 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.09 billion.

Synopsys shares have fallen slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $237.36, an increase of 47% in the last 12 months.