Business

Grains lower, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July fell 9.25 cents at $6.5775 a bushel; July corn dropped 24.50 cents at $6.5750 a bushel; July oats was off .25 cents at $3.7250 a bushel; while July soybeans declined 47.25 cents at $14.1625 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was up .50 cent at $1.2230 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 2.25 cents at $1.5977 a pound; Jun. lean hogs fell 1.38 cents at 1.1412 a pound.

