Falling tree branch in park kills woman, injures husband

Officials say a falling tree branch struck and killed a woman and seriously injured her husband in a western Pennsylvania park.

Upper St. Clair Township officials said the two were hiking along the Morton Ravine Trail in the township's Boyce Mayview Park on Thursday evening. Officials said the woman succumbed to her injuries early Friday morning. There was no immediate word on the condition of her husband.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office identified the woman as 40-year-old Kara Leo of McDonald. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said she was a pastry chef who owned Kara Kakes, a neighborhood bakery in Mount Lebanon, and besides her husband also leaves behind two sons.

The statement by Upper St. Clair officials offered their “deepest condolences to the family of the South Fayette couple.”