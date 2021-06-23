Business

Kentucky offers sweepstakes to encourage summer reading

The Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky.

Kentucky is offering financial incentives for children to do some summer reading.

Four Kentucky children will each win $1,000 to put toward a college savings account this year by participating in a summer reading program at their local public library, the state said Tuesday.

The Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives, the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority and KY Saves 529 launched the “Go Wild! College Savings Summer Reading Sweepstakes.” Sponsored by the state, KY Saves 529 helps people save for their education.

After signing up children for the summer reading program at their local public library, parents, grandparents or guardians can enter each child for the sweepstakes by filling out the entry form at: http://kysaves.com/gowild.

The sweepstakes, which runs through Aug. 13, will award four $1,000 college savings accounts to Kentucky youngsters 18 or younger. In addition, each winner’s local public library will receive $500 toward future reading programs.

