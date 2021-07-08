Business

Grains higher, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July rose 1.50 cents at $6.1575 a bushel; July corn was up 1 cent at $6.47 a bushel; Sep oats gained 2 cents at $3.74 a bushel; while July soybeans rose 18 cents at $13.89 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off .98 cent at $1.1987 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 2.65 cents at $1.5745 a pound; July lean hogs gained .53 cent at $1.0960 a pound.

  Comments  

Business

Months after filing for bankruptcy, Belk names new CEO

July 08, 2021 10:15 AM

Business

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

July 08, 2021 10:15 AM

Business

King County ordered to pay $900K to worker over retaliation

July 08, 2021 10:15 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service