Grains higher, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were higher on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July rose 1.50 cents at $6.1575 a bushel; July corn was up 1 cent at $6.47 a bushel; Sep oats gained 2 cents at $3.74 a bushel; while July soybeans rose 18 cents at $13.89 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off .98 cent at $1.1987 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 2.65 cents at $1.5745 a pound; July lean hogs gained .53 cent at $1.0960 a pound.