Small stretch of Natchez Trace Parkway to close temporarily

A nine-mile stretch of the Natchez Trace Parkway could be closed for up to five months for repairs.

The roadwork will be almost entirely within the city limits of Tupelo, The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports. It will start at mile marker 257 at Highway 6/US Highway 278 in Lee County and continue north to mile marker 262 at the McCullough Boulevard exit. The second phase of the project will go from McCullough north past the visitor’s center and stop at Highway 145.

The roadwork will force motorists to find alternate routes, which could have an impact on commuters.

“It’s going to affect me as well,” Parkway Acting Director of Interpretation Mandi Toy told the Journal. “But I should remind people that the parkway was designed for recreational use as part of the National Park Service, not so much for commuters.”

The construction project will mill and overlay the parkway and resurface the historic and informative pullouts. The work will also include the exit ramps connecting the parkway to public roads.

There is no official start date for the work, but it will likely begin later this month, Toy said.