Watsco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Watsco Inc. (WSO) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $144.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of $3.71.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.15 per share.

The heating and cooling company posted revenue of $1.85 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.69 billion.

Watsco shares have climbed 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 44% in the last 12 months.