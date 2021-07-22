Genuine Parts: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $196.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.36 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.74 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The auto and industrial parts distributor posted revenue of $4.78 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.39 billion.

Genuine Parts expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.20 to $6.35 per share.

Genuine Parts shares have climbed 29% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 16%. The stock has risen 47% in the last 12 months.