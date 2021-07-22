Old Republic: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Old Republic International Corp. (ORI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $316.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.05. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 73 cents per share.

The insurance underwriter posted revenue of $2.25 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.13 billion.

Old Republic shares have increased 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 45% in the last 12 months.