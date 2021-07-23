NextEra: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $256 million.

The Juno Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 71 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. posted revenue of $3.93 billion in the period.

NextEra expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.40 to $2.54 per share.

NextEra shares have dropped slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 16%. The stock has increased nearly 9% in the last 12 months.