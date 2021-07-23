Republic Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Republic Bancorp Inc. (RBCAA) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $23.9 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based bank said it had earnings of $1.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 8 cents per share.

The holding company for Republic Bank & Trust posted revenue of $67 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $65.4 million, topping Street forecasts.

Republic Bancorp shares have increased 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 54% in the last 12 months.