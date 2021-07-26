New technology center serving eastern Kentucky counties

Kentucky officials have celebrated the opening of a $14.7 million technology center serving Estill, Powell and surrounding counties in eastern Kentucky.

The center will serve high school and technical college students and provide training for displaced workers seeking new career paths.

Gov. Andy Beshear participated in the recent grand opening, along with state Education Commissioner Jason Glass and Senate President Robert Stivers. Beshear praised the “forward thinking of leaders that laid the groundwork” for the project.

The Estill County Area Technology Center will serve around 300 students from Estill, Powell and surrounding counties, Beshear's office said. It will house six career and technical programs and will be home to the Estill County Success/Virtual Academy.

“Technical centers, like the new Estill County Area Technology Center, are key to preparing the future workforce of Kentucky," Glass said. "Our students will develop the latest and most in-demand skills in high demand areas, including health and computer sciences.