The First Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The First Bancshares Inc. (FBMS) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $15.6 million.

The bank, based in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, said it had earnings of 74 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $52.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $46.9 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

The First Bancshares shares have risen 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 84% in the last 12 months.