New passenger terminal on track for Kentucky airport

A $42 million project to build a passenger terminal at a western Kentucky airport will replace a structure that has been in use since the 1950s.

Officials with Barkley Regional Airport received an update this week on bids for some portions of the work, including the terminal building, The Paducah Sun reported. The new terminal will replace a structure that has been in use for 67 years, the airport said. The airport is near Paducah in McCracken County.

The new building is scheduled to be finished in early 2023.

“I’m very pleased with how everything is proceeding," said Dennis Rouleau, airport executive director. "We had some minor issues, but for the most part everything is going as planned.”

Most of the funding for the project will come from federal grants. The local share is about $5 million.