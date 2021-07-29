Business

CBTX: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

HOUSTON

CBTX Inc. (CBTX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $11.7 million.

The Houston-based bank said it had earnings of 48 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $36 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $34.5 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

CBTX shares have climbed slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $27.64, a rise of 63% in the last 12 months.

