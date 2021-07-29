ChampionX: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $7.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The oil and gas drilling technology company posted revenue of $749.2 million in the period.

ChampionX shares have increased 47% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $22.46, more than doubling in the last 12 months.