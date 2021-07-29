Baxter: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $298 million.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 80 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The drug and medical device maker posted revenue of $3.1 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.11 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Baxter expects its per-share earnings to range from 93 cents to 95 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.49 to $3.55 per share.

Baxter shares have risen 2% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 17%.