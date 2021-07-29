Martin Marietta: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $225.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $3.61. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $3.81 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.91 per share.

The seller of granite, limestone, sand and gravel posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.3 billion, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.29 billion.

Martin Marietta expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.71 billion to $4.85 billion.

Martin Marietta shares have risen 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 73% in the last 12 months.