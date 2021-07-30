Braemar Hotels & Resorts: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Dallas-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $12.9 million, or 20 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $15.5 million, or 32 cents per share.

The hotel owner posted revenue of $97.1 million in the period.

The company's shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.