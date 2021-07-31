Newell Brands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $197 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 56 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The consumer products company posted revenue of $2.71 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.55 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Newell Brands expects its per-share earnings to range from 46 cents to 50 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.7 billion to $2.78 billion for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $2.61 billion.

Newell Brands expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.63 to $1.73 per share, with revenue ranging from $10.1 billion to $10.35 billion.

Newell Brands shares have risen 28% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 18%. The stock has climbed 55% in the last 12 months.