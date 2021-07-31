CSI Compressco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) on Friday reported a loss of $12.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 23 cents per share.

The compression services provider posted revenue of $69.8 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.64. A year ago, they were trading at 96 cents.